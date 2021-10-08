Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYFM opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -259.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

