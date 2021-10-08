Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.58 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 195,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.