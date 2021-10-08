Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.65 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.