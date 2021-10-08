Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

