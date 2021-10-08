Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Blucora worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

