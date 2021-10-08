Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

