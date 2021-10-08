Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 218.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.