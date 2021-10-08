Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 9,833.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.81% of Exagen worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at $7,000,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at $6,551,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

