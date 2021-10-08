Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 5.88% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.