Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 143,975 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of DouYu International worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 48.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 129.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DOYU opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

