Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 149,327 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.66% of Perion Network worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.43 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $725.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

