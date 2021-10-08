Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 28,065 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CLH opened at $107.22 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.