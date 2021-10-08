Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 37,501 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 406.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

