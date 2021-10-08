Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 75,620 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.04% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $489.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

