Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 500,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 5.53% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000.

NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

