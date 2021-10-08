Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

