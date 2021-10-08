Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 91.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.