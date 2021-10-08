Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $149.07 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

