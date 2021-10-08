Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,321,452 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,321,452 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

