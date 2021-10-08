Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,288,445 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,288,445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Tellurian worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.48 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

