Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231,205 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Select Medical worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

