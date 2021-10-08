Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,916 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of AeroVironment worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $87.08 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $68.21 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,902.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

