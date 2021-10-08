Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,576 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.