Deutsche Bank AG Sells 76,948 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Exponent worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

