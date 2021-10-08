Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €43.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

EPA ALO opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.95. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

