Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.