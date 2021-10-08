Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

