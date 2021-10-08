Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.