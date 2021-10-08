Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €58.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.85 ($63.35) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.76. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

