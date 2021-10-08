Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

A number of analysts have commented on DWNI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

