DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.18 ($8.45) and last traded at €7.18 ($8.45). Approximately 277,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.12 ($8.37).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $867.79 million and a P/E ratio of -20.57.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.