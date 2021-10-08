Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

