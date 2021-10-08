Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

