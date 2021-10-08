Diamond (DMD) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $43,412.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00005418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002041 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,634,593 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

