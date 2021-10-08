DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Hits $24.56 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $652,559.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $48,747.09 or 0.90661925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.