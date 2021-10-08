Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.32

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $34.54. Digimarc shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,940,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 94,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

