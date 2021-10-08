Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $348,821.23 and approximately $61.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,232.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.11 or 0.06671455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00329152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01107883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00099711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00512401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00344960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00327320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,842,696 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

