DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $7.33 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $13,289.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00519305 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,060,670,536 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,448,126 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

