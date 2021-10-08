DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $507,060.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,454. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.