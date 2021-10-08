Digitex Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

