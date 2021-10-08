Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,015 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $143,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

