Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,064 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $141,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $14,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.