Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,799 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.62% of Autoliv worth $138,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

