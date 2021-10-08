Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,899 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of ResMed worth $140,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $254.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.13 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.