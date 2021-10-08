Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Newell Brands worth $145,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 266,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,025,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.49 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

