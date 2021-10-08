Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,137 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.48% of Sanderson Farms worth $145,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

