Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of Hilltop worth $141,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

