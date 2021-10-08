Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.23 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,721 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of News worth $131,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,869,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 51.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.06 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

