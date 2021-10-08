Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.39 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of Adtalem Global Education worth $137,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

