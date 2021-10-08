Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of PerkinElmer worth $137,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $41,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

