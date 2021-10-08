Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $145,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 225,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 284,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,620,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

